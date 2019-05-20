Nothing seemed outwardly amiss from the outside looking in at the well-maintained home on Stockbridge Drive in Montville Township.

The couple — who authorities say had been together for seven years — went out bowling Saturday night with their children, from previous marriages..

The kids would later tell authorities that Shawn Guillereault, 44, had been drinking that night and was intoxicated, but nothing seemed off when they went to bed.

While the kids were asleep upstairs, a disagreement broke out between Guillereault and his girlfriend, Rachel Azbell, 45, with whom he shared the home, Montville Police Chief Terry Grice said.

At some point, Guillereault fatally shot her in the head, Grice said.

It appears some time passed before Guillereault made his way upstairs and sexually assaulted a teen girl, who had been asleep in the home.

During a news conference at the township police department Monday, authorities shared details about the gruesome crimes and the subsequent standoff that ended when Guillereault apparently turned his gun on himself.

Police said the teen was able to flee the home after the assault and ran naked to a McDonald's on state Route 3 about two blocks away, where workers were closing for the night.

The teen told the workers she had been assaulted and Azbell had been shot and was dead.

A worker put the girl in a car and sped toward Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital to rush her to safety and medical treatment.

Along the way, Grice said, the McDonald's employee called 911 at 12:43 a.m. to alert them of what was transpiring in the residential neighborhood not far from Blake Elementary School.

As a dispatcher was sorting that out and sending patrolmen to the McDonald's, another 911 call came in, Grice said.

This time it was Guillereault on the line.

'I shot her'

Over the next six minutes, he would express both remorse and defiance in an expletive-laced phone exchange with the dispatcher and the first officers who would arrive on the scene at 1:03 a.m.

He calmly told the dispatcher: "I shot her in the head."

Azbell could be heard moaning and gasping for air in the background as the call continued.

"It was a disagreement and it got out of control," Guillereault said. "She's in rough shape. Please."

He then explained they were in the attached garage and then opened the overhead door.

"Oh my God," he said. "I don't know about this. She's still fighting. She's still fighting.

"I'm going to go to jail though. I did this. I shouldn't be here."

As the police cars arrived, he began to argue with the dispatcher, who urged him to exit the garage with his hands up.

He argued that he had to hold the pressure to his girlfriend's head.

"This is the thing that is going to keep her alive," he told the dispatcher. "I don't care what the (expletive) he wants.

"Oh my God. I can't believe I did this."

As police officers closed in, Guillereault told the dispatcher that there were children in the house.

He then engaged in a shouting match with officers and retreated back into the house.

"Come help her or come shoot me. I don't give a (expletive)."

Grice said officers then backed away, fearing Guillereault had a gun, and established a perimeter around the house and waited for the Medina County SWAT team to arrive.

Guillereault's children had called their mother, who arrived at the home at what had by then become an apparent standoff.

Grice said they were able to determine that the kids had barricaded themselves in a rear bedroom.

In the meantime, Grice said, negotiators were unable to make contact with Guillereault, who was now apparently hiding somewhere inside of the home.

Using ladders, the SWAT team rescued the children at 2:41 a.m. and rescued Azbell from the garage at 2:52 a.m.

She was rushed to Medina Hospital and later Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she was placed on life support and subsequently died Monday.

Entering the home

A robot was sent in to search the house at 3:44 a.m. and, by 4:30 a.m., Guillereault's body had been found in the basement.

Medina County Coroner Lisa Deranek said Guillereault died of a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

Azbell was shot "execution style" in the right temple, with the bullet from a handgun lodged in the lower part of her brain, Deranek said.

She was kept on life support so her organs could be transplanted to critically ill patients.

Grice said initially officers focused their attention on the children since there were conflicting reports from the shooter and others that Azbell was already deceased in the garage.

There also was the issue that they had no idea where Guillereault had fled inside of the home and how many weapons were inside. In all, three shotguns and a handgun along with ammunition were recovered from different parts of the home.

This is not the first time police were called to the home of the Army veteran and his girlfriend.

Officers investigated a domestic dispute in December. In 2014, they looked into an alleged sexual assault by Guillereault of another female juvenile in the home but the case was dropped in Medina Municipal Court for a lack of sufficient evidence.

Grice said his officers were able to quickly respond because they were on the scene of a serious accident involving a minibike and a vehicle that had closed state Route 3 not far from the McDonald's for several hours. An Akron man, whose name was not released, was operating the minibike and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

In all some 40 officers and others from throughout the county responded to the call on Stockbridge Drive.

"This is a difficult time for this family," he said.

The children are now staying with relatives.

Grice said not only did the officers who rushed toward the house as Guillereault was still in the garage show bravery, but also the teen who ran from the home to get help.

"She was a hero not only for herself but for the other children," he said.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.