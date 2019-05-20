A one-mile walk and family event to benefit the Autism Society of Greater Akron will take place on June 15 in the Firestone Park neighborhood.

Step Into Autism is the former Autism 5k Run and Walk. This year's presenting sponsor is Cleveland Clinic Akron General/Cleveland Clinic Children's. The honorary chair is Akron General President Dr. Brian Harte.

For the past two years, Akron General has been participating in the society's Autism Friendly Program, which educates professionals on how to accommodate individuals with autism. At the completion of the program later this summer, about 400 employees will have received training on autism and policies and procedures will have been updated.

Akron General is expected to be the first known major national hospital to be designated as Autism Friendly, said Laurie Cramer, executive director of the society.

The event features a one-mile walk on Firestone Boulevard toward Firestone Park. Back at Firestone Stadium, there will be family-friendly activities such as carnival games, inflatables, a live DJ, vendor fair, sensory zone, and more. For the first time, the event will not feature a timed 5k run in an effort to emphasize the one mile walk and family entertainment aspects.

It begins at 8:30 am on June 15 at Firestone Park. Registration is free, however official event t-shirts are only provided to individuals who raise $50 or more for their fundraising team by May 31. Donations are also accepted and encouraged. To register, go to www.autismakron.org/stepintoautism.