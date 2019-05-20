William H. Considine, CEO emeritus of Akron Children's Hospital, and Larry R. Hunter, a New Franklin businessman and wildlife advocate, will be inducted in the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame next week for their accomplishments.

In news releases Monday, the Ohio Department of Aging said Considine was selected for his efforts to ensure healthier lives for children and families, while Hunter was chosen for his conservation and community efforts.

The two are among 12 inductees chosen for this year's class, which will bring the Hall of Fame membership to 486 since its inception in 1977.

Hunter founded HHI Company Inc., a manufacturer of parts for race cars, in 1968. Outside of work, he has been especially active in efforts to preserve monarch butterfly and the purple martin bird species. He became a charter member of the Portage Lakes Advisory Council in 1985 and founded the Portage Lakes Purple Martin Association in 2000 to raise awareness about maintaining a healthy population of the birds, which help to control nuisance insects. Among other community efforts, he founded the Gardeners of Portage Lakes State Park in 2015, leading efforts to create and maintain bird and butterfly trails.

Considine, one of the longest-serving hospital leaders in the United States, turned over Children's Hospital's top leadership post to Grace Wakulchik in November after serving in the role for 40 years. Under his watch, the independent, integrated pediatric health care system grew to two campuses, 80-plus locations, a workforce of 7,000, and an annual operating budget of $1.8 billion. As emeritus CEO, he continues to focus on the hospital's Center for Child Advocacy and is working to establish 2020 as the “Year of the Child” to shine a spotlight on pediatric care issues.

A ceremony honoring the inductees will take place May 30 at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus.