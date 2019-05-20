An Uber driver told police an armed robber stole $380 from him outside his home in Akron’s Goodyear Heights neighborhood shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, told police he had stopped at his home in the 1700 block of Eastwood Avenue, across from Goodyear Heights Metro Park, to get some coffee. When he returned to his car, he was approached by a man armed with a handgun.



The gunman demanded the man's wallet and money. The robber then fled on foot.

The gunman is descriibed as a thin black man, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on it and a black hat.



Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

People can also text tips to 274637 (CRIMES).



