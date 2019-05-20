"Game of Thrones," the beloved and acclaimed HBO fantasy show, concluded on Sunday night. But did the show got out strong or meltdown in the end? On this week's Seven Minutes in Westeros podcast, Joe Thomas and Dan Kadar of the Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com recap the finale.

As always, the podcast is full of spoilers. These topics get covered this week:

- The ascent of Bran Stark to becoming Bran the Broken and ruling over Westeros.

- The fate of Jon Snow and Arya and Sansa Stark, and where the show got it right and wrong.

- A quick appreciation of Peter Dinklage's acting.

- Daenerys Targaryen being full-blown crazy in the end before getting killed by Jon.

- Drogon, her dragon, knowing all.

- A special reunion with Ghost and other tidbits to close out the show.

