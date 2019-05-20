A woman who walked into traffic on Interstate 77 in southern Summit County and was struck by a Dodge Ram last week has died.

Jennifer Aboutorabi, 55, of Green suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. She died Friday at Summa Akron City Hospital, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Authorities, who are still awaiting toxicology results, have not yet ruled on the cause of her death.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a single-car crash on I-77 northbound near the Akron-Canton Airport. Aboutorabi had hit a light pole with her 2010 Honda Odyssey and was interviewed by a sheriff's deputy.

While the deputy was interviewing witnesses, the woman walked into the highway and was struck, authorities said.

Authorities said the deputy was surprised the woman walked into traffic and that she was coherent and answered the deputy's questions.