A man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire early Tuesday morning in Akron's North Hill neighborhood.

Firefighters reported heavy fire at the home at 678 N. Main St. when they arrived after 1:40 a.m. The scene was cleared about three hours later, according to reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department estimated property damage at $80,000.