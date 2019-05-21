AKRON — Kenmore-Garfield High School students and their families will get their first look at the plans for their new building during a public hearing on Wednesday.

Akron Public Schools is hosting the meeting at the current school building at 2140 13th St. SW at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. The new community learning center will be on the site of the former Garfield High School at 435 N. Firestone Blvd.

The new building will be three stories totaling 261,000 square feet on just over 10 acres, according to plans presented to Akron City Council's planning commission on Monday. The main entrance will be off Archwood Avenue.

It will house about 1,400 students in grades nine through 12, including 734 students in career and technical program pathways such as emerging technology and health and human services. It will have a practice football field that is about half the length of a normal field.

The expected cost is about $71.5 million, with local dollars accounting for about $37 million and the state paying for the rest.

The center is expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

