RAVENNA TWP. — A 72-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped Monday night after a man and woman reportedly stole her husband’s car with the woman inside of it.

The incident occurred outside of the Midway Drive-In theater on state Route 59. The woman was later found alongside Route 59 about 11:30 p.m. by a concerned citizen, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. She told deputies she had been pushed from the vehicle, and her purse, money and cellphone were taken by the suspects.

She was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center as a precaution. According to deputies, her 73-year-old husband was unloading a golf cart from the Ravenna Township couple's trailer at the theater when a man asked him for a ride to Kent.

The husband refused, and the man and a woman got in the vehicle and fled with his wife still inside. The sheriff’s office is looking for the suspects and the car, a 2014 silver Ford Flex with license plate 8557YUS.

The suspects have not been identified.