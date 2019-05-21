CHATHAM TOWNSHIP — A body was found in a burning vehicle in Medina County on Tuesday morning.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office said in a news release its communication center received a call reporting black smoke coming from an oil access road off Garver Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The Chatham Township Fire Department and sheriff's deputies found a motor vehicle fully involved in fire. Once the fire was out, fire department personnel and sheriff's deputies found a body inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office's detective bureau, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Medina County Coroner's Office are working jointly to identify the body.

The body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.