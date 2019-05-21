For Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, high school football was an outlet, one that taught him leadership skills and respect.

"I want this to be the same for you all," Garrett told several hundred students at Ellet High School on Tuesday.

Minutes later, in the cool football-like weather, he and Akron Public Schools leaders plunged their orange shovels into the grass and turned over the first dirt for the new artificial turf football field.

The Browns donated the new field to the school, which serves as the home stadium for several schools in Akron. Ellet's soccer team, cheerleaders and marching band also use the field, despite a terrain with elevation changes that feel like dropping below sea level from one corner to another. Bald spots also adorn the hump in the middle.

Sophomore Kenan Ivery said the condition of their field, especially when wet and muddy, occasionally drew comments from opposing teams' players. As a tight end, he was often afraid of turning an ankle.

"Making cuts was really hard," he said, noting the field was "just unstable."

Senior Brandon McCullough said he was "a little depressed" he is graduating just before the new field will be built, but was excited to come back next year and see his friends play on the turf. He's also hoping to see Garrett again soon, as McCullough didn't pass up the opportunity to invite an NFL player to his graduation pool party, tossing an invitation to Garrett, who was in his car leaving the school.

And what will he do if Garrett actually shows up to the party?

"Give him a piece of cake, tell him to come swimming," McCullough said.

Akron Superintendent David James thanked Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam for their commitment to Northeast Ohio schools and said the Browns partnership will benefit not just the student athletes at Ellet but the entire community.

"Partnerships like these make our community stronger, and today we are thrilled to add the Cleveland Browns as a member of the APS team" he said.

Several students brought homemade signs showing their Browns pride, and the superintendent joined in their fandom.

"As a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio, all I can say right now is, go Browns!" James said.

Construction is scheduled to be completed before the new school year, along with the opening of the new Ellet Community Learning Center, the latest project in a massive multiyear capital plan to upgrade Akron schools facilities.

Mayor Dan Horrigan also touted the communitywide benefits of the new field, throwing out craft fairs and farmers markets as two possible future uses.

"I think it just opens up those opportunities," Horrigan said.

As far as football goes, he said, Akron is a "significant market for the Cleveland Browns and the NFL."

"They always want to be back involved more into the community," Horrigan said. "So when you say the Cleveland Browns, there's a significant fan base here too. And I'm glad that they're showing that type of appreciation by investing in kids, when it comes to sporting facilities, and the city as a whole."

This is the ninth youth football field the Browns have donated in Northeast Ohio and is part of the team’s Browns Give Back campaign.

For Garrett, the day brought him back a bit to his high school playing days. They had one field with lines, he said, but several others for running. But he's not sure he would have wanted another one like the field being installed at Ellet.

"No, no," he said. "This is great for them, but I didn't need any more fields for them to punish me with."

