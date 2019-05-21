ON THE MOVE

Furukawa Rock Drill

names new president

Manabu "Michael" Sato has been appointed president of Furukawa Rock Drill USA in Kent. He replaces Jeff Crane, who retired from the role after more than 45 years at the company in a variety of capacities. Crane will serve as a senior adviser reporting to Sato.

AUTOS

GM car-sharing service

exiting several markets

Maven, General Motors' car-sharing service, is being shut down in about half of the 17 North American markets it operates.

The company wouldn't say Tuesday where Maven will continue to operate, but it confirmed that it's pulling out of New York and Chicago. The service is not available in any Ohio cities.

GM said in a prepared statement that it's not scrapping Maven, but rather concentrating on markets where it has the strongest demand and growth potential.

Maven, begun in 2016, allowed people to rent GM vehicles for short periods with an app. It expanded to leases for ride-sharing drivers and added an app-based service that let owners share vehicles with others.

AIR TRAVEL

American Airlines cuts

fees for some baggage

American Airlines says it's cutting the cost of checking oversize sporting gear and musical instruments on flights.

American said Tuesday that it eliminated the extra oversize charge for those items and instead will charge regular bag fees, which are lower.

Before Tuesday, a passenger who checked a big item like a surfboard or snowboard on a domestic flight would pay $150.

The airline says that will now cost $30, the fee for checking one bag.

Travelers will still be charged $150 for some bulkier items, and extra fees also apply to gear weighing more than 50 pounds.

WORKPLACE

McDonald's to enhance

harassment training

McDonald's Corp. says it's enhancing training and offering a new hotline for workers in response to growing allegations of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, the labor group Fight for $15 filed 25 sexual harassment charges against McDonald's with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund are providing legal support.

It's the third time in three years that the group has filed harassment charges on behalf of McDonald's workers. Some workers say they were demoted or fired when they complained about harassment.

The fast-food chain says it sent posters to its 14,000 U.S. restaurants clearly defining harassment and offering the third-party hotline. In August, it will begin training store workers about harassment and bias.