Ohio's voting sticker has a new look.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Emily Legg of Teays Valley High School in Pickaway County as the winner of the statewide contest to redesign the "I Voted" sticker given out to early voters at the Board of Elections and voters at the polls on Election Day. The new design is slated to be used for all Ohio elections through 2022.

LaRose announced the contest in March. Entry was open to students in grades 6-12 and closed on April 28. Students could submit designs individually or as a group, so long as the design was circular, nonpartisan and the phrase "I Voted" or a slight variation was included. This is a departure from the current sticker, which seems to say "I heart voting" with a red outline of the state serving as the heart.

More than 2,000 submissions from across the state were whittled down to three finalists, which were selected by the secretary of state's office. After that, voting on the final three opened to the public on the secretary of state's website from May 9 to May 17.

“I’m so encouraged by the overwhelming enthusiasm from young people all over our great state,” LaRose said. “It’s a testament to their passion for the power and importance of voting.”