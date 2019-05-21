Chuck Jones, president and chief executive officer of FirstEnergy Corp., is optimistic on where the revamped Akron electric utility is headed.

FirstEnergy is on the verge of becoming a completely regulated company, once its unregulated generation arm, FirstEnergy Solutions, completes its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization and emerges as an independent company with a new name, as many anticipate will happen later this year.

Jones, a 40-plus-year company veteran and Akron native, talked about the ongoing transformation of FirstEnergy at the annual shareholders meeting Tuesday at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. He touched on numerous topics in a speech to shareholders and then afterward in a get-together with reporters.

“As far as I’m concerned, the future of FirstEnergy is going to be headquartered in Akron,” Jones said after the meeting. “I think the steps that we’ve taken the last couple of years to strengthen the company, to make it become a fully regulated company, I think those steps ensure it will be here a long, long time.”

The new owners of an independent FirstEnergy Solutions also intend to keep that company in Akron after the bankruptcy process ends, Jones said.

Jones noted that the electric utility industry has consolidated over the years.

“At one time there were 195 investor-owned utilities in our country. We’re down to 43,” he said. “I think there will be more consolidation. We’ll see. Growth through strategic mergers and acquisitions is very difficult as you get bigger and bigger.”

FirstEnergy already operates in multiple states, Jones said.

“We’re fine. We’re one of the top companies in this industry,” he said. “Six million customers across five states is plenty of critical mass to be able to operate that way for a long time. It’s not something we need to do and it’s not something we’re actively pursuing. But you can never say never.”

The changes taking place now at FirstEnergy, including the FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy process, are “creating a company that is very predictable, very stable,” Jones said.

Shareholders of regulated utilities look for stable, long-term earnings and growth, and a solid dividend, he said. FirstEnergy provided a total shareholder return — stock price and dividend — of 28 percent last year, Jones said, and so far this year, FirstEnergy has provided a return of 15 percent.

“It won’t be that level every year,” Jones said. “We’ve talked about 6 to 8 percent growth for the next three years."

FirstEnergy’s ongoing investments of billions of dollars in infrastructure improvements, including upgrading and modernizing its transmission and distribution systems, are creating a more reliable grid with fewer and shorter power outages, Jones said.

The company is committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce that accurately reflects the communities it operates in, Jones said. Currently, about 70 percent of FirstEnergy employees are white males, and that percentage will be changing, he said.

FirstEnergy also is working to dramatically reduce its carbon footprint and carbon dioxide emissions, Jones said. The company is on track to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80 percent at the end of this year compared to 2005 levels, he said.

While FirstEnergy will not own any nuclear plants once the FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy concludes, Jones said it makes sense to keep Ohio’s two nuclear plants, Davis-Besse and Perry, operating for years to come. Those nuclear plants owned and operated by FirstEnergy Solutions supply carbon-free electricity and provide “an insurance policy for Ohio,” he said.

FirstEnergy shareholders approved all seven issues on the Akron utility’s annual meeting ballot, including a shareholder-proposed resolution that the company’s board recommended not pass.

Shareholders voted in 11 directors to the FirstEnergy board, approved measures to reduce voting requirements on two issues from a supermajority threshold to majority, and approved other management proposals.

FirstEnergy shareholder John Chevedden, a national shareholder rights activist, persuaded enough shareholders to pass a nonbinding proposal calling for majority, not supermajority, votes on significant company issues at shareholder meetings.

The shareholder meeting started at 8 a.m. and officially ended at 8:07.

Jones touched on numerous topics during his talk to shareholders, including noting that FirstEnergy’s stock price hit a six-year high on Monday.

Jones said in part:

• Investors last year infused the company with $2.5 billion, strengthening the utility’s balance sheet. The infusion helped the company put $1.25 billion into pensions.

• FirstEnergy completed its FE Tomorrow initiative, resulting in about $300 million in savings.

• FirstEnergy last year reduced the corporate employee headcount by 40 percent without needing to do involuntary layoffs.

• The company board approved a new dividend policy to support expected increases in shareholder returns.

• FirstEnergy expects to invest $1.2 billion annually in its transmission system and up to $1.7 billion annually in its distribution system through 2021.

Members of Ohio Citizen Action picketed outside the Knight center protesting Ohio House Bill 6 that would call for utility customers to be charged $2.50 a month to keep the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear plants operating beyond 2020 and 2021.

