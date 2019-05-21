KENT — Manabu "Michael" Sato has been appointed president of Furukawa Rock Drill USA, a manufacturer of rock drills, hydraulic breakers and other attachments for compact utility loaders, skid steers, mini excavators, backhoes and excavators.

He replaces Jeff Crane, who retired after more than 45 years at the company in a variety of capacities. Crane will serve as a senior advisor reporting to Sato.

Sato has worked for Furukawa Rock Drill since 1990, including time as executive vice president and most recently managing director for FRD.India.

“Jeff has been an integral part of FRD.USA’s success, helping us to become one of the industry’s leading rock drill and attachment manufacturers,” Sato in a prepared statement. “We are thankful that he will stay on to serve as a senior advisor, as he has a wealth of knowledge to offer.”