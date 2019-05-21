GREEN — Those interested in serving on an advisory committee to help guide council with how to spend the remaining $1.2 million in Nexus pipeline settlement funds have until 4 p.m. June 7 to send letters of interest.

Seven Green residents will be chosen for the unpaid, volunteer panel made up of three mayoral appointments and four council appointments based on passage of amended legislation at council’s May 14 meeting.

The Committee is to meet a minimum of three times and present a report of recommendations to council within six months.

Those interested in being considered for the committee must submit a letter of interest stating the reason and desire for serving.

Letters must be submitted in writing to the city’s communication manager either by mail addressed to: Communications Manager, city of Green, P.O. Box 278, Green, OH 44232, or via email at communications@cityofgreen.org.