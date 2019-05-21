CUYAHOGA FALLS — City police officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jared's Galleria on Howe Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw five males exit a black Nissan Altima wearing hoodies with the hoods over their heads and masks covering their faces.

Police said the group was unable to enter the store because an employee had locked the perimeter doors. The five then left the area in a car. Police said a vehicle matching the description of the one seen at the store was found abandoned a short distance from the scene by Akron police.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Cuyahoga Falls Detective Bureau. Anyone with information can contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-971-8334 or the Cuyahoga Falls Tip Line at 330-971-8477.