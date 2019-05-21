A Medina County woman stood outside the house where she first used drugs.

“To stand here today — to know that’s where this disaster started,” Chastity McGraw said, her voice catching. “That’s where my connection with my kids was lost. That’s where I stopped being a mom.”

This is the powerful opening of a new, hourlong documentary called “Second Chances: One Year In Ohio’s Drug Courts.” The film follows the experiences of McGraw and 18 other participants in drug courts in Medina, Marion and Hocking counties over a year.

The film, recently released on the Court News Ohio website, coincides with National Drug Court Month, which is this month.

Drug courts are offered to offenders who struggle with drug or alcohol addiction. Participants are regularly and randomly tested for drug use, required to appear frequently in court for a review of their progress, rewarded for doing well and sanctioned for not following requirements. Those who successfully complete the program may have the charges against them dismissed.

“The film shows the thoughtful, caring, but firm work of drug courts as they deal on a personal level with the struggles of those trying to ‘get clean,’ ” Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said in a news release.

The Supreme Court contracted with Anne Fife of Ohio Government Telecommunications to produce and edit the film.

The filmmakers traveled regularly to the three counties to meet with drug court participants and chronicle their quest for sobriety. Some, like McGraw, excelled.

“I feel like I have a second chance,” she said.

Others, however, struggled. This included a Medina County participant who went on the run for a few months and returned to drug court with a renewed enthusiasm.

Another Medina County participant confided to Judge Joyce Kimbler that he got laid off from his job and his first thought was that he wanted to get drunk. Instead, he said, he called his sponsor.

“Like, I’m not perfect,” he said, crying. “Being an alcoholic is all I know. I don’t know how to live life without it.”

“Thank you for your authenticity,” Kimbler told him. “It’s easier to pretend like nothing is wrong.”

Kimbler said she was pleased for her court to be among the three across the state featured in the film, which she hopes will spread awareness.

“It is so exciting that the Ohio Supreme Court has provided this opportunity for every citizen to watch drug courts provide participants the opportunity to change their lives,” Kimbler said. “The documentary shows that drug court is not about statistics. It’s about people — our family, friends and neighbors. Your community.”

The Medina court will show the documentary during an event to celebrate the successes of drug court participants. The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. May 29 on the Medina Square. Food will be provided by Serenite Restaurant and Culinary Institute, located in the Recovery Center of Medina County, which trains drug court participants in the culinary arts.

The Summit County drug court also recently had an event to mark National Drug Court Month. The court had a cookout for participants May 13.

”I’m proud that Summit County is one of the places with a court system that promotes and encourages treatment instead of prison,” said Judge Joy Malek Oldfield, one of two Summit County drug court judges. “When we treat the addiction, the person changes their life forever.”

