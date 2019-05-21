NORTH CANTON — The city is pursuing a new plan to boost economic development downtown, particularly in the Hoover District.

City Council introduced legislation Monday to create the Hoover District Downtown Redevelopment Districts. The eight districts encompass businesses or other areas that could be site of new developments near the former Hoover Co. headquarters.

The program, established by the state in 2016, encourages businesses within the district to make improvements. For up to 10 years, 70 percent of any increased property taxes would be redirected back to the city. The city would then reinvestment that money in the districts in the form of grants, loans and public infrastructure projects.

The North Canton program would focus on development in the Hoover District.

Plans to convert the western portion of the former factory have been underway since 2013 and seemingly stalled in recent years.

The city has been in contact with Hoover District owners Maple Street Commerce who are excited about the district, said Nate Green, director of economic development for Columbus-based consultant the Montrose Group, which has been working with the city for about nine months.

Over a 10-year period, the redevelopment district could generate more than $4.6 million in funding to support the Hoover District project, Green said.

State law requires districts be no larger than 10 acres. It also requires that districts are anchored by a designated historic building. In this case, the Hoover District. North Canton is planning for eight districts, each connected to the Hoover District, spread along Main Street.

City Council will discuss the program at its next committee meeting, set for 7 p.m. June 3. At that meeting, they’ll likely set a date for a public hearing.

Council also in a special meeting Monday passed the first reading of legislation to appropriate $80,000 for management fees and initial operating fees at Arrowhead golf course.

The DiPietro family is taking over operations at the city-owned golf course and event center. The funds will cover a $5,000 monthly management fee for six months, the estimated amount of time it will take to get a final agreement, as well fund initial operations at the site.

Council will hold special meetings at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday to finalize the vote.