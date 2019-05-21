100 Years Ago (1919)



The question was posed whether Reuben C. Karper, a soldier with the Eleventh U.S. Infantry, was alive or dead. Karper, who had worked prior to the war on a farm in Damascus and at the Structural Steel Company, had been reported killed on Nov. 7. However, previous to that date, he had been believed to be a member of the Lost Battalion (the name given to the nine companies of the United States 77th Division, roughly 554 men, isolated by German forces after an American attack in the Argonne Forest). No direct word had been received from Karper, but some soldiers recently returned from France said they had seen him and talked with him quite recently. Another man named Karper, a distant relative of the missing man, stated positively that Reuben C. Karper was alive and in France or Germany. Congressman Roscoe McCulloch was looking into the case.



It was learned that Cpl. Daniel Cosma, an Alliance soldier in the Rainbow Division whose heroism was noted a few days prior but whose whereabouts were unknown, was in a hospital in France as he recovered from a broken leg. Cosma, who had broken the leg prior, had spent three and a half months in the hospital and had been returned to the unit stationed in Oberwinter, Germany, as part of the Army of Occupation. However, three weeks prior to the unit sailing back, he injured the leg again while wrestling and was sent back to the hospital.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Steven Kennedy, 20, a resident of the 100 block of North 17th Street in Sebring, was resting in the Cleveland Clinic after receiving a kidney transplant. The 1967 Sebring McKinley graduate had been waiting for a suitable match since September.



The parents of 1967 Mount Union graduate Dave Urban received posthumous awards for their son’s heroism when he was killed in Vietnam on Dec. 3, 1968. Urban, serving as a radio operator with Company F (Long Range Patrol), 51st Infantry, was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action, the Purple Heart for wounds received resulting in his death, the National Defense medal and the Service medal given by the Republic of Vietnam.



Martha Sheers, a junior at Alliance High, received first-place honors in the light verse category in the student division of the Stark County Poetry Writing Contest for a poem she penned titled "Flirt."



Alliance High School varsity cheerleaders named for the 1969-70 school year were Kendre Cade, Ann Dietrich, Mary Lynn Allmon, Judy Ann Graf and Patricia Sassaman.



Donald L. Johnson, supervisor for Stark County Schools and the first principal at Lexington School, was retiring after 40 years in education. He had been associated with Lexington Township schools for 32 years before taking the county position in 1964.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Al Eibel, a science and English teacher at Alliance High, was honored as the school’s Teacher of the Year for 1994.



The Good Samaritan Medical Care Clinic, staffed by volunteers inside the First Presbyterian Church in the 400 block of East Market Street, was seeing 20 medical and 10 dental patients during its bi-weekly clinics. The operation started over the winter to help uninsured citizens.



Don Close, owner of both Circle Machine and United Die in Sebring, was honored by the Sebring Local Board of Education with a "Better Because of Me" award.