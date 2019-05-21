Tarantino, Pitt, DiCaprio

make splash at Cannes

Twenty-five years after premiering "Pulp Fiction" in Cannes, Quentin Tarantino returned to the French film festival with neither great vengeance nor furious anger but a gentler fairy tale about 1960s Los Angeles.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" made its much-anticipated debut Tuesday in Cannes, giving the festival its most concentrated splash of celebrity and frenzy. The film's two stars, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, brought a fittingly old-school Hollywood glamour to the Cannes red carpet, where throngs of onlookers swelled along the Croisette.

Much of the plot of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" had been carefully kept under wraps leading up to the premiere. DiCaprio plays a Westerns actor anxious that his notoriety is slipping. Pitt plays his stunt double, friend and, because of a drunken driving offense, his driver. Though set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders, much of Tarantino's film is invested in recapturing the radiance of a bygone Hollywood.

Ventimiglia sees impact

of Red Nose Day charity

"This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia learned firsthand what the Red Nose Day's fundraising campaign means to children in need, and he's eager to spread the word.

"I saw how the money was being spent, and how it's impacting these kids on a very real level and giving them a better shot at life," the actor said after an April trip to the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. "It's the simplest of corrections to get a kid educated, to get a kid healthy, to get a kid safe."

He visited a clinic vaccinating children from deadly, preventable diseases including pneumonia, and a program that houses and educates young girls who have been subsisting on landfills. Video of his encounters will be part of NBC's Red Nose Day USA special airing Thursday (8-10 p.m) with host Terry Crews.