Akron police are investigating an incident in the 300 block of Sieber Avenue in Ellet during which several shots were fired about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The front and side of a house were struck in the shooting, according to reports. No injuries were reported.

Police recovered several shell casings found on the street. The report said the shooting does not appear to be random.

A witness said the shots came from the vicinity of a white vehicle, make and model unknown.