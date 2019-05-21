Editor's note: The following column originally appeared Jan. 26, 2002. It is being republished in memory of Taylor Ceepo, who died Sunday after collapsing during the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

Fairlawn's Doris Moore Marzick knows a thing or two about enduring friendships.

So do Megan Buzzi, Taylor Ceepo and Mary Beth Thomas — or so they say.

Marzick has been friends with her school chums — whom she genuinely regards as her best friends - for decades, which is a whole lot longer than Megan and company have been in the world.

But 4-year-old Megan and her classmates at Our Lady of the Elms Preschool have become best buds at a far earlier age.

I spoke to both sets of best friends this week - those brand new to the sharing of confidences, laughter and tears, as well as those in Doris Marzick's circle.

What I found is this: It's just as meaningful having a best friend to share secrets and play dates with when you're 4 as when you're in your senior years. The need to have a special sidekick doesn't diminish with age.

Just like with Megan, Mary Beth and Taylor — Marzick's coterie has a difficult time remembering the exact moment when that special spark ignited among them.

Marzick's best buddies are certainly ones for the record books, and on a number of different levels.

First, they've remained close, truly close, for 58 years and counting.

There were 14 of them until recently.

And even though many have moved far away from their dear Akron, and from Garfield High School where the seed of their friendship was planted, they still cling to one another.

Donna Weigel Novak still continues her close friendships — albeit long distance from Long Beach, Calif.

"We've always been there to help care for one another. We're more like sisters than anything else," said Novak, 71.

They came not just from different elementary schools — public and parochial — but from different religious and political backgrounds as well.

"We attended different grade schools — Voris, St. John, Firestone Park, Glover and Goodrich," Marzick pointed out. "We didn't really meet until we got to Garfield."

But the diversity, the friends believe, has helped them grow not only as friends but as people.

As their circle gets smaller, their cards, letters, calls and visits become even more dear.

Of course, the little tikes at Our Lady of the Elms don't know about matters of the heart like that yet.

They only know that when their best buddy is sick or is out of town on vacation, they miss them madly.

Take 6-year-old Dinushi Kulasekere and her best friend Abbey Koehl. "We always play together," Abbey volunteered. "But when she went to Sri Lanka, I missed her because I didn't have her around to play with. But she gave me messages in the computer when she was gone."

"Yeah, I got her e-mails too," said Dinushi, seated nearby.

Dinushi recalled, a smile taking over her face, a couple of Abbey's e-mails that really served to lift her spirits when she was so far away: "It said, 'Abbey misses Dinushi' and 'Abbey sends her love.' "

Friends, Dinushi concluded, were invented "so we don't have to be lonely."

Jenna Richter and Jordan Oldham, both 3, and 4-year-old Alec Macom are like the Three Musketeers. But they can't quite put their finger on what drew them together. "We just like each other so much," Jordan said. "We like playing together. And we share things."

What things? "Well, I tell Jenna things about my baby dolls."

Jordan - the most talkative in this trio, at least this day - added thoughtfully, "We're going to be friends every day because we love each other."

Forming another inseparable trio are Mary Beth, 4, Megan, 4, and Taylor, 5.

Why do they like each other so much?

"We've always liked goofing around ever since we met years and years ago in nursery school," Mary Beth suggested.

"We are very crazy together," Taylor confided. "We drive my mom up the wall sometimes."

Frank Brown and Noah Craine - both 4 - also plan to be in lock-step friendship for a long time. How will they accomplish that? "By being nice to each other," Noah said. "And by helping your friend . . . I always help Frank up when he falls."

Frank said one of the reasons his friendship with Noah has continued to blossom is "because I share my Legos with him."

Five-year-olds Aisha Jami and Jasmine Roberts are on the course to be lifelong friends because they say their mothers, who met when they were in high school, are best friends.

"We are the same color," Aisha said, comparing each other's cafe au lait complexions. "And we like to play together and give each other hugs."

One of the hallmarks of their friendship is sharing secrets.

"We talk about our boyfriends," Jasmine suggested.

"Yeah, I like Dallas and she likes Andrew," Aisha informed.

"That's supposed to be a secret," Jasmine told Aisha. "Sometimes she keeps yupping and yupping," Jasmine continued. "But I still love her . . . Sometimes she screams at me but she makes it over and says she's sorry and I forgive her."

Four-year-old Max Oziomek has a different and certainly unrehearsed standard - well, at least for now - for deciding who makes it into his inner circle: "Alexis [Sokol] is my best friend because she wears lots of jewelry. She's like a princess."

Max has such a genuine affection for Alexis that he even offered to let her come to his house to visit newborn twins, Michael and Karis.

"She can change Michael's diaper and I change Karis'," Max said, wrinkling his nose, as he offered an example of what it means when friends share things.

Clearly, that would be putting a friendship to the test.