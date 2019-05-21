There will soon be one more way to show off your Akron pride.

Starting June 4, Ohio will begin offering license plates for vehicles that feature the Stan Hywet name and logo.

The Akron estate — now a historical site open for public tours — was once home to the Seiberling family whose fame and fortune were tied to Goodyear tires.

The plates were two years in the making and led by an effort by Stan Hywet executive assistant Carolyn Hritz, who followed up on a suggestion by Hugh West, longtime volunteer, donor and personal friend of the Seiberling family.

West's family opened West Chevrolet in Akron in 1934 and owned it until 1988.

Over the years, West said, members of the Seiberling family purchased vehicles from the dealership.

"I know how proud the Seiberlings were of Stan Hywet," he said. "The new license plate is a way to show our pride in return.

"We will be promoting the estate wherever we drive in the U.S."

Stan Hywet will be just one of three Ohio museums featured on specialized plates, joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

The plates are being offered thanks to the legislative effort of House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, and Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, who sponsored the legislation to create the plates.

The $25 fee for the plate includes a $15 contribution to Stan Hywet.

"The entire Stan Hywet team of staff and volunteers is thrilled about the license plate and the opportunity to spread more awareness of Stan Hywet in a way connected to the legacy of the Seiberling family," Stan Hywet President Sean M. Joyce said. "The leadership team and the board of directors are truly grateful for the efforts of those who worked to make this opportunity a reality."

For more information, visit bmv.ohio.gov.





Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.