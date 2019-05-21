Summit County’s unemployment rate fell below 4 percent last month.

The county’s jobless rate in April was 3.4 percent, down from 4.3 percent in March and 4.5 percent in April 2018, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Akron’s unemployment rate hit 4 percent last month, down from 5 percent in March and 5.1 percent a year ago.

The jobless rate in Cuyahoga Falls dropped to 3.2 percent in April, down from 4.1 percent in March and 4.3 percent a year ago.

While the number of people working in Summit County continues to show gradual improvement, employment figures still remain below levels seen at the start of the Great Recession and even years earlier.

There were 261,800 people counted as working last month in the county, up from 258,100 in April 2018 and 259,400 in April 2017.

Peak employment for the month of April since 2000 was 281,700 in 2008 — or 19,900 more employed people than last month. The low for April since 2000 was 249,900 in 2013, or 11,900 fewer jobs than last month.

In April 2000, Summit County had 269,100 employed people, 7,300 more than last month.

Unemployment rates fell in all 88 Ohio counties last month. Mercer County had the lowest rate at 1.9 percent, with Monroe County the highest at 6.9 percent.

Rates were not adjusted to take into account seasonal factors.

The comparable Ohio unemployment rate in April was 3.3 percent, with the seasonally adjusted rate at 4.3 percent. The comparable U.S. unemployment rate last month was also 3.3 percent, with the seasonally adjusted rate at 3.6 percent.

Unemployment rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for April, March and April 2018:

• Cuyahoga County: 4, 4.5, 4.9

• Cleveland: 5, 5.7, 6.2

• Medina County: 3.1, 3.7, 4

• Portage County: 3.3, 4.3, 4.3

• Stark County: 3.6, 4.7, 4.9

• Canton: 4.2, 5.3, 5.9

• Wayne County: 2.4, 3.2, 3.2

