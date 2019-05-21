The Summit County Council is set to recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day for the third year next month.

Council’s committee of the whole on Monday unanimously approved the resolution declaring June 7 as the awareness day in the county, with residents encouraged to wear orange that day. The council will officially approve the resolution at a future meeting.

“The struggle continues to have sensible, reasonable gun reform as we continue to see more school shootings every year than we've seen the year before,” said At-Large Councilwoman Elizabeth Walters, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, adding she was a high school sophomore when the Columbine shootings happened and “it has only gotten worse” since then.

According to the resolution, 96 Americans are killed by gun violence each day, and on average, there are nearly 13,000 gun homicides each year.

“Support for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand-in-hand with keeping guns away from dangerous people,” the resolution reads.

The Beacon Journal reported in its "This Is Akron" series last month that since 2015, Akron police have taken 2,931 guns off the street — including 811 last year, the most confiscated during any of the past four years.

Gun-related crimes in Akron, however, rose from 354 in 2015 to 444 last year. That increase may be due in part to a change in how police handle data. During the past two years, police made sure any criminal-damaging reports involving bullets — holes in houses or cars, for example — are included in gun-related crime numbers.

The awareness day was started after Chicago teenager Hadiya Pendleton was shot to death in January 2013; her friends asked their classmates to remember her life by wearing orange, the same color hunters wear to make themselves visible to other hunters.

“Little things like this aren't gonna fix it, but we can help raise awareness, and then we'll start to see progress from our leaders at the federal and state level on this issue,” Walters said.

In other action Monday, council’s personnel committee unanimously approved a resolution for a six-year employment agreement at $128,107 a year with Lisa Skapura, the current director of the county’s department of internal auditing, to continue in the role.

Skapura's current six-year contract, which started in June 2013, is set to expire next month. The new contract would be through June 2025.

Jason Dodson, chief of staff for the Summit County executive, said the county enters into a contract with the head of the internal audit department to help maintain the independence of the department, an independent auditing entity established by Summit County voters and overseen by the audit committee to examine and evaluate the county's performance and operations.

The committee’s approval came despite concerns from District 7 Councilwoman Bethany McKenney, who questioned what she said was a 21 percent pay increase for Skapura from her 2013 rate. She added she would want the composition of the audit committee to "improve" to make it more independent.

The committee is made up of the Summit County executive, Summit County fiscal officer, Summit County Council president and two county residents, typically an attorney and an accountant.

“It appears that most if not all of the members of the committee are all of one political party,” said McKenney, a Republican who’s not on the personnel committee.

Dodson said Skapura received 3 percent raises each year, so there wouldn’t be a 21 percent increase from the initial annual rate in her current contract of about $101,000 to the new one. He also noted the new figure is the same as what all other directors in the executive’s office earn.

Dodson also said the composition of the internal audit committee is set in the county’s charter.

“It's not something that really this body can change the composition. It ultimately is up to the electors to change the composition,” said Dodson, adding the county executive, fiscal officer — both elected positions — and council president — an elected council person selected as president by fellow council members — have tended to be Democrats.

Both Dodson and Council President Jeff Wilhite spoke in support of Skapura during the meeting.

"Sounds like a partisan, petty, political attack,” District 2 Councilman John Schmidt, a Democrat and the personnel committee’s chairperson, told McKenney.

The full council will vote on the resolution at a future meeting.

