Summit Metro Parks will close Sand Run Parkway to vehicles again this year as part of its "Play on the Parkway" weekends.

The road will be closed between Portage Path and Merriman Road in Akron on weekends beginning in June and ending Labor Day weekend.

“We are excited to bring back Play on the Parkway after a successful inaugural season,” Summit Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King said in a prepared statement. “The program is a win-win for the public and for the environment.”

The nearly half-mile section of the parkway will be closed to motor vehicle traffic on Saturdays and Sundays to allow visitors to walk, jog or bike on the road.

The nearest parking is available at the Old Portage area of Sand Run Metro Park.