Former Ashland resident Abby Carr was honored as Avondale Elementary School District’s 2019 Teacher of the Year in Avondale, Arizona, where Carr has worked as an intervention specialist at STAR Academy for five years.



STAR Academy is a school that provides services for students from the Avondale district who are diagnosed with an emotional disability.



Carr graduated from Ashland High School in 2008 and attended Bluffton University before moving out to Arizona where she stayed after finding a demand for special education instructors.