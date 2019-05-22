Among other, more important things, Memorial Day marks the annual opening of swimming pools all across Northeast Ohio.

Yay!

As your community pool prepares to throw open its gates this weekend, though, your joy may be tempered by the results of a new survey.

Portions of the report bring to mind the errant Baby Ruth bar that was mistaken for something else in the movie “Caddyshack.” Except we're not talking candy bars.

The online survey involving 3,100 American adults found that 24 percent of our fellow citizens would go into a pool within one hour of having diarrhea and that 40 percent admit they've peed in a pool as an adult.

Sure, chlorine combats the germs. But with all those people peeing and with 51 percent of the population jumping in without showering after exercise or yardwork, chlorine levels plummet.

Says Dr. Chris Wiant, chairman of the Water Quality & Health Council: “Rinsing off for just one minute removes most of the dirt, sweat or anything else on your body” that degrades chlorine.

The authors of the survey were surprised that “only 21 percent” of swimmers have ever used a test kit to check chlorine and pH levels in a public pool. To me, that is shockingly high. Have you ever seen a single person bring a test kit to a hotel or waterpark?

Well, you might see me doing it after this report.

Major crisis

According to chatter on a police scanner in the newsroom, a woman called her local law-enforcement agency to breathlessly report that a groundhog in her back yard looked sick and wasn't eating the celery that she had put out.

Police called in the SWAT team.

Actually, the officer immediately gave an entirely appropriate response: “Tell her to stop feeding the groundhog.”

Case closed.

Missing letter

Larry Miller did a double take when reading the headline on a syndicated column in the Record-Courier: “Girlfriend is surprised to lean man is still married.”

Asked Miller, “What's the takeaway from that?”

If he were heavier, he would no longer be married?

Dueling views

Reader Curt Hofmann was amused when he read our story about Copley being named a “2018 Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation.

And not just because Copley isn't a city.

And not just because this isn't 2018.

“Kinda of ironic based on your article in February!” he wrote.

That would be the column in which I reported that developers from Beachwood had clear-cut about 20 acres on a once-scenic, heavily wooded hillside across from the Cleveland Clinic Akron General facility in Montrose to build a senior center.

Hacked down every ... single ... tree.

To be fair, the township appears to have done almost all it could have done to halt the carnage. But ironic this remains.

Overloaded hall

A lengthy column in USA Today by Jarrett Bell hammered Cleveland Browns players for spouting off about their Super Bowl chances and claiming Baker Mayfield would eventually go into the hall of fame:

“If all the players over the years destined for Canton were actually enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they'd have to expand the place to Akron.”

We tried a hall of fame. Invented one to the tune of $38 million. Didn't work.

Knot even close

Speaking of halls of fame ... if there were one for media corrections, this would be enshrined.

Three cheers for Cleveland.com, which distributed this gem:

“Sorry knot sorry: Actually we're very sorry. The email version of Friday's Capital Letter incorrectly quoted Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's comments to a group of Boy Scouts at the Ohio Statehouse.

“Our reporter thought he heard LaRose tell the scouts they could impress their friends with their 'not dying' abilities, which our reporter believed was a quip about how scouts are taught wilderness survival skills …. He actually said 'knot tying.'

“Clearly, someone here never signed up for Boy Scouts. We regret the error.”

Bob Dyer can be reached at 330-996-3580 or bdyer@thebeaconjournal.com. He also is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bob.dyer.31