INVESTING

Florida company adds

Springside Partners

Bath-based Springside Partners is being bought by Dakota Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The agreement was announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Springside Partners was founded in 2014 by Carina Diamond, who serves as CEO. She was named one of 20 Women to Watch by InvestmentNews last year.

The professional teams from both Dakota Wealth and Springside Partners will remain in place, Dakota Wealth said in a news release. Diamond will join Dakota Wealth as chief client experience officer. She will also serve on the firm's executive committee.

RETAIL

Target's online sales

soar in latest quarter

An aggressive campaign at Target to let customers do more online is paying off.

The retailer exceeded first-quarter expectations on just about every level, saying the same-day services it's rolled out, including picking up online orders at the store, drove more than 25 percent of comparable sales growth. That measure, which includes sales at stores open at least a year and online sales, rose 4.8 percent on top of traffic growth of 4.3 percent.

Online sales soared 42 percent and the company says it continues to take market share across all areas, from fashion to toys.

The just-ended quarter showed a growing gap between winners and losers in the retail sector. Target and Walmart are making headway on online leader Amazon, while department stores like J.C. Penney, Kohl's and Nordstrom are being squeezed from all sides.

LABOR

UAW files new petition

at Tennessee VW plant

The United Auto Workers union filed a new petition Wednesday seeking to hold a vote on its representation of workers at a Tennessee Volkswagen plant, the same day the National Labor Relations Board dismissed a previous petition on a technicality.

Volkswagen has said it is neutral on the issue of unionization, but it has steadfastly refused to bargain with UAW since the union won representation of maintenance workers at the Chattanooga plant in 2015. VW has argued the bargaining unit needed to include all hourly workers.

Southwest pilots OK

new five-year contract

Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20 percent raise.

Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they'd reached a tentative deal.

The agreement, which also calls for $160 million in bonuses, comes after six years of negotiations. Union officials say 94 percent of workers voted in favor of the proposal.

A Southwest statement says the new contract will become amendable in April 2024.