CANTON — Nearly two years after a former Canton man was indicted on federal child pornography charges, investigators tracked the suspect to Vietnam and extradited him back to the United States this week.

Larry P. Smith, 67, faces one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Akron, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.

The two-count indictment was unsealed Wednesday upon Smith’s return from Vietnam, according to a news release from the agency.

Smith received and distributed numerous computer files containing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in October 2013, according to the indictment. On Nov. 20, 2013, Smith had several laptops, an Apple computer and hard drives containing images of prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity, federal court records show.

On July 19, 2017, a grand jury returned an indictment against Smith. A summons issued to Smith’s last known address was returned to the court as “undeliverable as addressed” on Aug. 1, 2017, according to the indictment.

The case was assigned to Judge John R. Adams.

Smith lived in Canton at the time of the alleged offenses, then moved to Florida prior to his indictment, according to federal investigators. He was located in Vietnam and returned to the United States Wednesday.

The FBI tracked down Smith in Vietnam using traditional surveillance methods, said Michael Tobin, a spokesman for Justin Herdman, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Canton police and the FBI investigated the case.

