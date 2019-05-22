When Margo Tipping heard her name announced as the best actress winner at the fourth annual Dazzle Awards on Saturday night at Cleveland's Playhouse Square, she almost couldn't believe her ears.

"I was bawling my eyes out. I was so in shock. It was like everything stopped,'' said Tipping, 17, a Walsh Jesuit High School junior.

A lot of hard work and preparation led to that magical moment on the Connor Palace stage, including studying voice for six years and most recently playing Irene Molloy in "Hello, Dolly!" in her high school musical.

Tipping was nominated for best actress in the regional high school musical theater awards through both a vocal and dance audition at Playhouse Square in April and an adjudication panel that attended a live "Hello, Dolly!" performance at Walsh.

During Dazzles week last week, nominees in numerous categories prepared opening and closing numbers for the Tony Awards-style show and the top seven male and female nominees worked on best actor and best actress medleys. Tipping said on the first day of Dazzles rehearsals, she felt overwhelmed when she saw how talented, focused and competitive all the nominees were. But the process soon became a fun one.

"I didn't really think about the outcome. I didn't worry about whether I was going to win or lose because being nominated was enough,'' said the Fairlawn teen, who competed against six other female finalists.

Her supporters in the audience included her parents, siblings, aunt and Walsh friends. (See the Walsh "Hello, Dolly!" group on Saturday's red carpet at minute 29:20 here: https://bit.ly/30BJvig/.)

And in the Dazzles orchestra was her Walsh CenterStage Theatre director, Dave Banks, playing the trumpet. During her acceptance speech, she looked right at him in the pit and thanked him for all of the opportunities he's given her.

This year's Dazzle Awards competition included 30 schools from Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Awards were given in 14 categories, including best musical in Tier 1 and 2. The winners were Rocky River High School's "Singin' in the Rain'' for Tier 1, a category the school has won all four years of the Dazzle Awards, and Solon High School's "Beauty and the Beast" in Tier 2.

The Jimmys

The star of that show, senior J.R. Heckman, will join Tipping in their next competition for best actor and actress: the Jimmy Awards in New York on June 17-24. This will be Heckman's third time competing in the Jimmys.

The awards show, at 7:30 p.m. June 24, again hosted by Broadway star Ben Platt of "Dear Evan Hansen" fame, will be livestreamed. See www.jimmyawards.com.

In New York, Tipping and Heckman, who each received $1,500 from Playhouse Square, will compete against 42 other performers from across the country. They'll stay at New York University, where they'll also attend classes and rehearsals for the Jimmys.

Tipping, who plans to pursue musical studies in college, said new voice teacher Sue Wallin of West Side Vocal Academy in Akron has helped her expand her singing versatility.

"She's the reason why I can do the legit soprano and the belting,'' said Tippin, whose Dazzles audition included the contrasting tunes "Ribbons Down My Back" from "Hello, Dolly!" and the belting, "mean girl" song "The World According to Chris" from "Carrie."

"I've been all in. Like I wanted to learn," she said.

Tipping, who plays the piano and guitar, also performs in Walsh's Harmony Gold Show Choir. She will play female lead Rosalie Mullins in "School of Rock" at Weathervane Playhouse in August.

On Monday, she spent time at Playhouse Square recording her two contrasting audition songs as well as an interview to send to the Jimmys.

"It's been overwhelming but I'm very excited. I'm excited to make connections and get my name out there and to just take the next step in my career,'' Tipping said.

NEA suppport

In other Playhouse Square news, the not-for-profit performing arts center has received a $20,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the commission of the new work "Cartography" by theater artists Kaneza Schaal and illustrator Christopher Myers. Daniel Hahn, Playhouse Square's vice president of community engagement and education, met Schaal and Myers after their return to the United States after working with refugee youth in Munich, Germany.

That work inspired the pair to create a theater piece using map making and storytelling to explore migration and immigration themes. Actors from El Salvador, Syria, Lebanon, South Africa and Rwanda will perform in the show, which will play Nov. 12-15 at the Ohio Theatre.

"We at Playhouse Square believe in the power of theater to develop understanding, insight and empathy and because of this, we actively seek to produce new and promising work like 'Cartography' for young audiences,'' Hahn said in a news release.

