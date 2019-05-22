MACEDONIA — Brian Ripley, who has been serving as the city’s acting fire chief for about the last three months, has been appointed permanent fire chief by Mayor Nick Molnar.

The announcement was made this week.

“Chief Ripley, who has served the fire department with distinction for several decades, was selected as the most qualified candidate for the position after competing in rigorous testing pursuant to city and state civil service rules,” Molnar said. “The testing was specifically designed and administered by independent reviewers to select the best and most able candidate to be promoted to the position of fire chief, and involved both written and oral examination components.”

Ripley will be sworn in Thursday during City Council’s meeting at the City Center. He replaces retired Chief Tim Black, who was employed by the city for about 35 years, most of them with the fire department. He was chief from 1995 until earlier this year.

“In my time working with Chief Ripley, I’ve observed his dedication for the job and his compassion for the community,” said Molnar. “His skills and breadth of knowledge are a true asset to the department and the city’s residents, and I know he will continue working tirelessly to ensure the city of Macedonia and Nordonia Hills communities continue to receive top-level services from the fire department.

“We all look forward to working with him in the years to come.”

Ripley has been with the fire department for 39 years, including 17 part time and 22 full time.

