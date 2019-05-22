COLUMBUS — The state's two nuclear plants wouldn't be the only power plants to get bailed out under a new version of the bill initially touted as supporting carbon dioxide-free energy in Ohio.

An amended version of House Bill 6 introduced Wednesday includes provisions to shore up two coal-fired power plants built in the 1950s to provide electricity for the former uranium-enrichment plant near Piketon in southern Ohio. Though the uranium enrichment plant has long since closed, the coal plants remain in operation.

Democrats already opposed to the legislation said the new version just makes a bad bill worse.

"This is abandoning all pretense that it's a clean-energy bill," said Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, a member of the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which voted along party lines 8-5 Wednesday to accept the revised bill for consideration. "This is a corporate bailout for the nuclear plants and a coal bailout."

A formal committee vote was set for Thursday.

The coal company that would receive the additional funding, Ohio Valley Electric, is owned by the state's major utilities. It operates the Kyger Creek plant in Cheshire in southern Ohio, which went online in 1955 and can generate about 1,100 megawatts, and Clifty Creek in Madison, Indiana, also started in 1955 and with a capacity of about 1,300 megawatts.

A megawatt is enough electricity to power about 1,000 houses.

Columbus-based American Electric Power owns 43 percent of the plants, more than any other utility. Other owners include Buckeye Power, which serves rural electric cooperative utilities, and several other large utilities, such as Duke Energy, FirstEnergy Solutions, and Dayton Power and Light. FirstEnergy Solutions was spun off last year from Akron-based FirstEnergy and has been working to climb out of bankruptcy.

The revised version of the bill would formalize a current billing practice. If the plants sell electricity at a cost below what it takes to produce, AEP and the other utilities are allowed to recover that cost from customers. If the plants sell electricity at a profit, customers get a credit on their bill.

The new version would extend this practice through 2030.

There was an attempt in the last session of the legislature to pass a similar proposal.

AEP said Wednesday that it couldn't comment on the bill because it was reviewing the bill's language.

"It's the right thing to do," House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, told reporters.

An agency representing consumers, though, disagrees.

"Unfortunately for utility consumers, the 'subsidy virus' is spreading, with the House committee today adding millions of dollars in coal plant subsidies to the existing legislation for a bailout of FirstEnergy's [Solutions] nuclear plants," said J.P. Blackwood, spokesman for the Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel.

As originally proposed, backers of House Bill 6 said the measure would provide incentives to build and maintain power plants that have zero or reduced emissions of carbon dioxide.

Under the proposal, consumers and businesses would pay monthly fees on their electricity bill to finance a new Ohio Clean Air Program.

For residential consumers, the fee would be $2.50 a month. Other customer classes would pay up to $2,500 a month.

Backers say the fee increases would be offset by the phaseout of surcharges that consumers and businesses pay for renewable energy, peak demand and efficiency.

The bill would eventually raise nearly $200 million, most of which would go to FirstEnergy Solutions. The company owns the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear power plants in northern Ohio and has said both will close within two years without financial help.

Householder has made the bill a priority this spring, but Democrats have complained that they've been left out of the legislative process.

Democrats have scheduled a news conference before Thursday's vote to roll out a new clean-energy plan.