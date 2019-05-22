COLUMBUS — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is awarding more than $4 million this year in grants to 66 local governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio for recycling, litter prevention, recycling market development and scrap tire recycling programs.
The following Akron-area communities are receiving funding:
• Brunswick: $200,000 for a new curbside recycling program
• Cuyahoga Falls: $9,300 for a river cleanup event; recycling outreach and education
• Portage County Solid Waste Management District: $22,470 for outreach and education program about recycling contamination
• Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District: $100,000 for expanding drop-off recycling locations; recycling education and outreach; security cameras for recycling drop-off areas
• Summit Akron Solid Waste Management Authority (dba ReWorks)/Recycling Coordinators Inc.: $200,000 for battery recycling equipment