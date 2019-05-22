COLUMBUS — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is awarding more than $4 million this year in grants to 66 local governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio for recycling, litter prevention, recycling market development and scrap tire recycling programs.

The following Akron-area communities are receiving funding:

• Brunswick: $200,000 for a new curbside recycling program

• Cuyahoga Falls: $9,300 for a river cleanup event; recycling outreach and education

• Portage County Solid Waste Management District: $22,470 for outreach and education program about recycling contamination

• Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District: $100,000 for expanding drop-off recycling locations; recycling education and outreach; security cameras for recycling drop-off areas

• Summit Akron Solid Waste Management Authority (dba ReWorks)/Recycling Coordinators Inc.: $200,000 for battery recycling equipment