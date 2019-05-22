COLUMBUS — Pit bulls and mixed breed dogs pose the highest risk of biting and cause the most damage per bite, a new study says.

That should put parents of young children on alert when choosing a new dog, researchers said.

The Ohio State University College of Medicine and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center researched which breeds and physical traits have the biggest risk of biting with severe injury. The top biter was listed as being "unknown," followed by the five breeds for bites, in order: pit bulls, mixed breeds, German shepherds, terriers and rottweilers.

Researchers also identified dogs with wide and short heads weighing between 66 and 100 pounds as posing a risk.

The bottom five breeds for bites were: dalmatian, pointer, Great Danes, Pekingese and spitz.

The study, published in the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology, examines the risks of dog bite injuries to the face of children and bite severity by breed, size and head structure.

Researchers reviewed 15 years of dog-related facial trauma cases from Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the University of Virginia Health System. They looked at wound size, tissue tearing, bone fractures and other injuries severe enough to warrant consultation by a facial trauma and reconstructive surgeon and created a damage severity scale.

They also examined previous dog bite research dating to 1970.

“There’s an estimated 83 million owned dogs in the United States and that number continues to climb,” Dr. Garth Essig, lead author and otolaryngologist at the Wexner Medical Center, said in a prepared statement. “We wanted to provide families with data to help them determine the risk to their children and inform them on which types of dogs do well in households with kids.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4.7 million people in the United States are bitten by dogs each year, and 20 percent of the victims require medical care. Those who require treatment are mostly children ages 5 to 9 years.

“Young children are especially vulnerable to dog bites because they may not notice subtle signs that a dog may bite,” Dr. Charles Elmaraghy, study co-author, associate professor of otolaryngology at Ohio State’s College of Medicine and chief of otolaryngology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said in a prepared statement. “We see everything from simple lacerations to injuries in which there’s significant tissue loss that needs grafting or other reconstructive surgery.”

Ohio State offered several tips for dog owners to reduce the chance of being bit.

“Children imitate their parents,” Meghan Herron, associate professor of veterinary clinical services at Ohio State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said in a statement. “Be a model for your child and avoid any confrontational or risky interactions that might trigger a fear or fear-aggression response if the child were to mimic it. This includes harsh reprimands, smacking, pushing off of furniture and forcibly taking away an item.”

She provided the following tips for dog owners:

• Most bites to children occur from a family dog when the dog is resting and the child approaches.

• Many bites to children occur when an adult is in the room. Have a physical barrier between children and the dog, such as a baby gate or crate for the dog. It is especially important for toddlers whose behaviors may be more erratic, unpredictable or frightening to a dog.

• Teach children to let resting dogs lie and to stay out of dog crates, beds and other resting places that are designated for the dog.

• Children should not approach, touch or otherwise interact with dogs while they are eating. Rawhides and other flavored chews should be given only when dogs are separated from child play areas.

• Teach children to find an adult if a dog takes one of their toys or snacks. Children should never attempt to retrieve these items themselves.