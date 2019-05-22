Two people who had just been released from the Portage County Jail are believed to be responsible for the abduction of a 73-year-old Ravenna Township woman Monday evening.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that Christopher Michael Hastings, 32, homeless, and Margaret Ann Hayes, 28, of Auburn Township in Geauga County, are each being charged with third-degree felony counts of abduction and auto theft.

Warrants have been issued for the two and the Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate the victim’s vehicle, a silver 2014 Ford Flex, Ohio registration 857YUS.

According to authorities, the two had been released from the Portage County jail at 8 p.m. Monday, shortly before they allegedly stole the car with the woman inside it.

The incident occurred outside of the Midway Drive-In theater around 8:40 p.m. on state Route 59 in Ravenna Township.

According to deputies, Larry Kuerber, 73, of Ravenna Township, was unloading a golf cart from his trailer at the theater when a man asked him for a ride to Kent. Kuerber refused, and the man and a woman got in the Kuerbers’ vehicle and fled with his wife, Donna Kuerber, inside.

Donna Kuerber was later found alongside Route 59 about 11:30 p.m. by a concerned citizen, according to the sheriff’s office. She told deputies she had been pushed from the vehicle, and her purse, money and cell phone were taken.

She was taken to University Hospital as a precaution.

In a 911 call reporting the incident, Larry Kuerber can be heard telling dispatchers the two appeared to be in their 30s and that the man had got into his car, begun to drive off and stopped a short distance away to pick up the other individual before heading west down Route 59.

“My wife’s in the back seat and they took off with her,” he told dispatchers. “We were unloading a thing here at the drive-in and these people came up the road and asked for a ride. We said ‘no,’ we weren’t going to give it to them and they just jumped in my car and took off with it ... he backed the car out and stopped and the other one got in.”

Hayes had been arrested about 9:30 a.m. Saturday after being stopped on state Route 303 at Infirmary Road in Shalersville. According to the complaint, she was charged with drunken driving and stopping in the roadway. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and was released on a recognizance bond.

Hastings had been in jail on fifth-degree felony charges of theft and misuse of credit cards filed by Brimfield police. He had been released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. According to the complaint, he is accused of taking an elderly woman’s wallet from inside her car on April 30 while it was parked at a gas station. A warrant had been issued for his arrest May 17.

Portage County Sheriff’s Major Larry Limbert said the two had been taken from the jail to Ravenna to sign their bonds on their release Monday evening and apparently started walking west together from there.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who sees the vehicle to contact deputies at 330-296-5100.