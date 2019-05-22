Daniel Craig to have

surgery after injury

James Bond is out of commission for a few weeks. Star Daniel Craig is undergoing minor ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the 25th installment in the franchise in Jamaica.

The news comes Wednesday in a tweet from the official James Bond twitter account. The statement says that production will continue during the 51-year-old actor's two-week post-surgery rehabilitation and that the film will stay on track to hit its April 2020 release date.

This is Craig's fifth outing as 007.

Hank Williams Jr. offers

reward for shotgun

Country music star Hank Williams Jr. is offering a $6,000 reward for his grandfather's missing shotgun.

The singer known for hits including "Family Tradition" has posted a letter online saying he spent time growing up in south Alabama with his grandfather.

The letter says he can't locate the man's old Remington Model 11-48 shotgun, which he wants to pass on.

An attorney for Williams, Steve Smith, says the gun is believed to be lost, not stolen. The reward is being offered with no questions asked.

Smith says the 16-gauge shotgun was likely last seen at a lake cabin or house near Cullman, Alabama.

Rick Schroeder won't

be charged after arrest

Prosecutors have declined to file charges against actor Rick Schroeder after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in documents Tuesday that Schroeder's girlfriend on May 1 told a 911 operator he punched her at his home in Malibu.

But prosecutors say she was uncooperative with deputies when they arrived, and the next day said she suspected he hit her by accident because she startled him as he was sleeping.

They also declined to file charges after an arrest about a month earlier in an incident that Schroeder's girlfriend two days later called "a big misunderstanding."