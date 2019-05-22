COPLEY — After two years of work, Copley officials unveiled a draft of an updated land use plan to help guide future zoning and development decisions in the township.

"It helps guide land use decisions, identify strengths and weaknesses, challenges, things that we need to be looking out for,” Matt Springer, the township’s director of community and economic development, said of the nearly 200-page document. “It's a planning guide to a lot of the decisions that we're making."

The new version presented during an open house Tuesday at Copley Community Park, which about 40 people attended, is an update to the township’s previous land use plan, in effect since 2009. Township trustees adopted the first land use plan in 1999. The new plan will be in place from 2020 through 2025, a shorter time period to allow for changes.

Based on the results of a 2016 community survey, officials learned from about 500 residents where they wanted to see possible changes in the township, zoning inspector Shawna Gfroerer said.

"Overwhelmingly, they said, 'We love our residential land. We love the way that that residential land is used,'" Gfroerer said.

She said using that feedback, officials decided to focus on preserving existing residential land and looking at underutilized commercial and industrial land to encourage businesses to relocate there as opposed to moving to residential areas and rezoning that land for their uses.

About half of the land in the township is residential, 9% is commercial and 2% is industrial.

The three focus areas where changes are suggested were:

• Copley Circle, with a focus on highlighting the residential areas around it and defining it as more walkable and pedestrian-friendly.

• Montrose area, which already includes a lot of commercial and mixed use, to focus on making it more specific for those uses and identify how it’s actually being used.

• Ridgewood Road industrial corridor, an area roughly bordered by state Route 21, Jacoby Road, Copley Road and Ridgewood Road, with a focus on making it more of a “tech corridor” with medical and office use, Gfroerer said.

Three two-question surveys for each of the focus areas will be available to take online through early June at copley.oh.us/172/Comprehensive-Land-Use-Plan. The draft plan also is available online there.

The new version of the plan also includes six goals: economic development, community engagement, public and green space, neighborhood revitalization, preservation and strategic land planning.

Each focus area includes several goals and objectives, from balancing development and needs for services and businesses with the protection of natural and historical resources to creating landscaped entrance ways into the township.

Springer said the plan is always referred to when someone requests to rezone their property to determine if it would be appropriate.

“That has a huge impact on whether or not land is rezoned, which then opens up opportunities for redevelopment in the future,” Springer said.

The plan also serves as a guide when the township works with the county on land use decisions, showing the county the township’s vision for its land, Gfroerer said.

The township has met several of the current plan’s goals, like instilling neighborhood pride within residential districts. The township recently adopted a neighborhood ambassador plan, breaking the township into 27 neighborhoods.

The township also is working to eliminate blight and enhance gateway properties, such as its purchase and June demolition of the former Charlie’s Ribs & Chicken, with plans to build a township welcome sign on the property.

In addition, the township is working with the Summit County Land Bank to acquire vacant tax-delinquent parcels in the township to put them together to create more green space, another goal of the plan.

Staff began working on updating the plan in November 2017, with much of the work being done in-house this time around, rather than using consultants like in the past, to save money.

After a public hearing next month, the plan will go before the Summit County planning commission in July. After going to the township’s zoning commission in August and the board of trustees in September, officials hope the plan will be adopted by November.

“We can't wait to review this, and we will do it with our due diligence,” said Helen Humphrys, a township trustee since 2004.

Springer and Gfroerer said it was important to get feedback from residents throughout the process, starting last August, with online surveys, kiosk stations at community events, stakeholder meetings and weekly Friday office hours from 3 to 4 p.m. that continue through June 7 at the township hall.

“At the end of the day, nobody can say that they were not given an opportunity to get involved,” Springer said. “We want people to get involved and be part of the process."

Contact reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.