Otter fun

There will be an Ode to Otters at the Akron Zoo at 8 a.m. Saturday. The zoo will mark World Otter Day with a breakfast buffet, crafts, cookie decorating, keeper talks and special training sessions. There will be an appearance by new zoo mascot Potter the Otter. Tickets are $23. For information and to reserve a spot, visit akronzoo.org.

Double feature

This week's Movies @ Main will feature a double-header at the Akron-Summit Main Library in downtown Akron. First up, at 5 p.m. Thursday, is the original Disney animated film "Aladdin." The second movie is "Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase" at 6:30 p.m.

Turtle love

Summit Metro Parks will celebrate World Turtle Day on Thursday with a hike and fire from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, in Akron. There also will be a Turtle Open House from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, in Akron. Visitors can see turtles, play games and make a craft.

Baseball fun

The Akron RubberDucks will take the field at 6:35 p.m. Saturday to play the Richmond Flying Squirrels. It is Quack To The Future Night with an appearance by Don Fullilove who played Mayor Goldie Wilson in "Back To The Future." The first 1,000 fans will get a Goldie Wilson Bobblehead. After the game there will be Huey Lewis and The News fireworks. For more visit, akronrubberducks.com.

Dance time

It is the 43rd annual Akron Feis Irish Dance competition on Saturday at the Summit County Fairgrounds. Hundreds of dancers from throughout the country and even Canada are expected to compete.

— Craig Webb