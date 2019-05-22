AKRON

Ward 6 meeting

to be held Thursday

The Ward 6 community meeting will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Robert J. Otterman Ellet Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive.

Susan Culver of the Department of Neighborhood Assistance will talk about neighborhood nuisance and contacting 311. There will be a monthly crime report from Akron police officers and updates on community center events.

Akron to try to earn

age-friendly status



Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, AARP Ohio Director Barbara Sykes, interim University of Akron President John Green and Direction Home Akron Canton CEO and President Gary Cook will announce at 11:30 a.m. Thursday the city's plan to enroll into the AARP and World Health Organization’s Network of Age-Friendly Communities and embark on a five-year process to make the city more livable for people of all ages.

The free event will be held at the Kenmore Community Center, 800 Kenmore Blvd.

Weekend plant sale

will be family affair

Let’s Grow Akron will host a Memorial Day weekend plant sale and party, with live music and children’s activities, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the upper parking lot at 292 E. Market St.

There will be free parking on South Union Street.

Plants for sale include varieties of cucumber, squash, sweet and hot pepper, eggplant, tomato, greens (kale, collards, mustard, lettuce), broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, flowers (zinnia, aster, sunflower, viola, columbine, echinacea) and herbs (cilantro, parsley, basil).

Proceeds benefit Let’s Grow Akron, a not-for-profit sustainability organization, and First Church’s Feed My Sheep Garden.

NORTON

City Council cancels

meeting on Tuesday

The Norton City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.

The council’s next committee work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 3.

The next regular council meeting is set for 7 p.m. June 10.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Authorities charge two

in abduction of woman

Two people who had just been released from the Portage County Jail were charged in the abduction of a 73-year-old Ravenna Township woman Monday.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Christopher Michael Hastings, 32, homeless, and Margaret Ann Hayes, 28, of Auburn Township in Geauga County, were each charged with abduction and auto theft.

Warrants have been issued for the two. The sheriff’s office was attempting to locate the victim’s vehicle, a silver 2014 Ford Flex, Ohio registration 857YUS.

According to authorities, the two were released from jail shortly before they stole the car with the woman inside it.

The incident occurred on state Route 59 in Ravenna Township.

According to deputies, Larry Kuerber, 73, of Ravenna Township, was unloading a golf cart from his trailer shortly after 8:30 p.m. when a man asked him for a ride. Kuerber refused, and the man and a woman got in the Kuerbers’ vehicle and fled with his wife, Donna, inside.

Donna Kuerber was found alongside Route 59 about 11:30 p.m. She told deputies she had been pushed from the vehicle, and her purse, money and cellphone were taken.

RICHFIELD

Community garage sale



is scheduled for June 1

The 37th annual Richfield Community Garage Sale, sponsored by the Richfield Civic Organization, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1.

More than 130 individual garage sale participants located throughout Richfield are expected to participate.

Sale participants will have an official sign posted near the road in front of their homes. A number of sales also will take place in the center of town.

The Richfield Civic Organization will use the profits to help fund its annual community service scholarship for a Revere High School senior, provide community events such as the annual tree lighting ceremony and biennial candidates’ night, and assist individuals, families and organizations in need within the community.