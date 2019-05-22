Bath-based Springside Partners is being bought by Dakota Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The agreement was announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Springside Partners was founded in 2014 by Carina Diamond, who serves as CEO. She was named one of 20 Women to Watch by InvestmentNews last year.

"Our profession needs more diverse leaders like Carina," Peter Raimondi, founder, CEO and chief investment officer of Dakota Wealth, said in a prepared statement. "The perspective that she and the Springside team adds will serve both our male and female clients well. In addition, this acquisition allows us the important opportunity to expand our brand in the Midwest."

The professional teams from both Dakota Wealth and Springside Partners will remain in place, Dakota Wealth said in a news release. Diamond will join Dakota Wealth as chief client experience officer. She will also serve on the firm's executive committee.