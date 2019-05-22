CANTON SOUTH



Helen Trompower



330-484-5293



Have a happy and safe Memorial Day celebration.



Hapy anniversary to Ken and Sally Herbert, and Earl and Judy Bailey.



Happy birthday to Aime McCravy, Shirley Singer, Tim Welker, Denise Halas, Amy Schneider, Philip Williams, Sue Neading, Kim Randolph, Roy Snider and Sharon Hoover.



Get-well wishes go out to Vera Shaffer.



Sympathy is extended to the family of Georginna Berkshire.



Congratulations to Garrett Crum on his selection to the All-North Coast Athletic Conference first team. The former Canton South graduate is a Wooster first baseman.



Congratulations are extended to Sadie Owens on receiving the Kempthorn Motors Educational Excellence Scholarship.



Congratulations to May Synchrony Difference Maker nominees Terry Nisewonger, afternoon custodian at Canton South; and Donna Brothers, Walker Elementary head secretary. These are non-certified, support staff and volunteers who go above and beyond to make the lives of students, teachers, faculty and staff easier.



Congratulations to May Kids of Character nominees Jack Salisbury and Abbey Bryan, both sixth graders at Faircrest Middle School.



The May Teacher of the Month nominees are Brenda Pachan, Walker Elementary School kindergarten teacher; and Shelby Moore, Faircrest Middle School eighth-grade interventionist.



Thought for the week: The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you’ve got to put up with the rain. – Dolly Pardon



EAST CANTON



Donna Robinson



330-488-2622



donnamae723@neo.rr.com



The Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. There will be a brief program and lunch at the Foltz Community Center following the parade. Those participating in the parade should call American Legion Post 667 Commander Jack Spencer at 330-581-5199.



The East Canton Community Festival will take place Friday, June 7, 5-9 p.m.; and Saturday, June 8, noon until 9 p.m. Events on Friday include a car cruise-in and the rock band We R Not; and on Saturday, the Loy Memorial Race, American Legion pancake breakfast, antique tractor and equipment show, pedal tractor pull and the country band Marshall Law. Both days will feature food trucks, games, bingo, bounce houses, human body balls, hay ride and more.



Mapleton Museum Open House will be held this Sunday, May 25, 1:30-3:30 p.m.



Werner Inn Open House is slated for Sunday, June 23, 1:30-3:30 p.m.



St. Paul’s Community Christian Church will host Vacation Bible School on Monday through Thursday, June 3-6, 6:30-8 p.m. For more information, call 330-488-0189.



American Legion Post 667 will host a car, motorcycle and antique tractor show on Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Smith Gymnasium parking lot. The cost to register a vehicle is $10, $9 for a veteran. Music will be provided by Spike Man. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entries. A pancake breakfast will be held at the Foltz Center from 7-10 a.m.



Why did Silly Billy always have lots of ice cubes? To keep the freezer cold.



MAGNOLIA



Jennifer Crone



330-866-4372



jcrone@neo.rr.com



Happy birthday to Joe Larson, Linda Young, Theresa Hunter, Brian Lester, Kay Weisen, Beth Duerr, Taylor Miracle, Brittney Cayton, Michael Reed, Taylor Keck, Meg Wiandt, Matthew Swier, Dave Loomis, Julianne Murphy, Joey Fideli and my sister Janine Garber.



Special 80th birthday wishes to Twila Bracken, whose family surprised her with a party last week.



Happy anniversary to Tim and Carolyn Horne, Brian and Jessica Miller, Ken and Sue Grigsby, and Butch and Linda Monday.



Special 50th anniversary wishes to Dave and Teresa Rainsburg on May 31.



Wishes of good health and God’s healing go out to Kathy Patterson, Jackie Lancaster, Jeff Snyder, Rheannon Conrad, Steve Wiandt, Bruce Gordon, Corinne Haney, Annie Lightfoot, Nick Cappillo, Ralph and Sally Rennie, Maddy Russell, Christina (Offenberger) Stone, Charlie Hannan, and Adriana Reed.



Congratulations to Jacob and Joshua Newell. The two were featured on WOIO Channel 19 News. Identical twins with identical ACT scores and co-valedictorians of the Sandy Valley Class of 2019.



Join us in Magnolia to honor those who lost their lives in service on Memorial Day. Participants will organize in the funeral home parking lot (across from the Magnolia Flouring Mill) around 10:30 a.m. The parade begins around 10:45 a.m. at the discretion of the American Legion personnel, and will proceed to the Magnolia Cemetery (Behind the Lutheran Church), for a ceremony at approximately 11 a.m.



The 2019 Sandy Valley girls golf team is holding a special raffle fundraiser this year. It is raffling off an exclusive, one-of-a-kind, Built by Pottsy Sandy Valley flower. Tickets are $5 for one, or five tickets for $20. Contact Sandy Valley High School or a girls golf team member and get your tickets before the drawing in August.



The Kemp Blacksmith Shop Grand Opening will be held Saturday, June 22, from 4-8 p.m. In celebration, the Magnolia Historical Society is having a time of music, historical displays, horse lectures by Nicole Churilla, a children’s performance directed by Chey Schubert, and lots of activities for children and adults.



Attention Sandy Valley High School retirees. The annual breakfast will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 9 a.m. at Crossroads Restaurant. Please RSVP to Bruce Grodhaus.



Have a wonderful week Magnolia. Please call or email your news for next week so you can be the Talk of the Town!



EAST SPARTA



Maria Mackey



330-866-3528



mariadonhawker@att.net



Happy Birthday to Julie Schlimm, Mike Coates, Suzan Palmer, Michelle Murphy Forester, Jerry Beshore, and Julie Contos.



Get-well wishes and prayers go out to my brother Steve Wiandt, Annie Lightfoot, Kim Henline, Nancy Tolfo, Dan Mason, David Mckinney, Ellen Bailey, Joan Stallman and Susan Irwin; and for continued healing for Nick Cappillo and Maddy Russell.



Congratulations to Pike Township Trustee Doug Baum on his retirement.



Monday's Memorial Day Services in East Sparta begin at 8:30 a.m. with the parade forming on Poplar Street at the former East Sparta Grade School. At 9 a.m. the parade steps off and proceeds to the Veteran's Memorial on Walnut St.



Monday's Memorial Day Services in Sandyville begin with the parade forming at the Sandyville Town Square. Time dependent upon participants' arrival from the East Sparta parade.



The Melscheimer Schoolhouse is now renovated as an interdenominational chapel and available for selective community events in addition to its use as a convenient venue for funeral services held at the historic Melscheimer Cemetery. For information regarding scheduling and rental, call 330-866-3433.



Friday, June 1 will be the last Euchre Night for the season. Meet at the East Sparta Community Building where play begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $5.



The annual East Sparta Garage Sales will be held Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Free maps are available. Call Linda Muir at 330-866-3205 to have your sale placed on the map. The eat stand will be open.



The Pike Township Historical Society will hold its garage sale at the Log Cabin on Thursday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The East Sparta Civic Association is holding a basket raffle to raise funds for the homecoming fireworks. The cost is $5 per ticket, 3 tickets for $10, and 7 for $20. Prizes will be given away every weekend in May.



The East Sparta Homecoming will be held Thursday through Saturday, June 20-22. There will be an amateur cornhole tournament and a pro cornhole tournament with $500 for first prize, $250 for second, and $150 for third. Prizes will be donated by Sarchione Ford in Waynesburg. There will also be a beer garden. The St. Jude's Bike-a-thon will be Saturday at 2 p.m. Workers are needed. Call Linda Muir at 330-866-3205 for more information or if you would like to volunteer.



An auction to benefit the East Sparta Community Building is in the works for sometime in August. Money from the auction will help purchase new chairs. Call Linda Muir at 330-866-3205 for more information.



The Pike Township Historical Society will have the Log Cabin open for the public on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. The cabin is also open on Wednesday mornings while some members are there working.



This year's craft shows at the East Sparta Community Building will be held on the following dates: Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Dec. 7. They will start at 9 a.m. Call Linda Muir at 330-866-3205 for more information.



East Sparta, Pike Township, and Sandyville, please contact me with your birthdays, anniversaries and news. Have a great week!



WAYNESBURG



Jennifer Crone



330-866-4372



jcrone@neo.rr.com



Happy birthday to Jeff Rennie, Kris Neff, Tonya Reynolds, Stacey Ionno Rodriquez, Vicky Essig, Wanda Diehl, Richard Campbell, Kenny Walter, Bill Cordia and Aleshia Offenberger-Boyle.



Happy anniversary to Dick and Martha Davis.



Wishes of good health and God’s healing go out to Edna Navarra, Jack Hepner, Ralph and Sally Rennie, Nick Cappillo, Ron Suciu, Maddy Russell, Daniel Linder, Vicky Oboy, Christina (Offenberger) Stone, Shirley Neice, and Kenny Flesher, Jr.



The village is accepting teams for the Summer Co-Ed Volleyball League. Teams need to consist of a minimum of six and a maximum of eight players, with at least three players of the opposite sex. Games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays (time TBD) starting Wednesday, July 10 and lasting approximately eight weeks with a tournament to follow. Anyone interested should call Doug Welch at 330-705-8236 or Scott Anthony at 330-324-4830 with team member names and shirt sizes. Deadline to register is June 15. If you own a business or know someone interested in sponsoring a team, call Doug for that as well.



Thank you to Waynesburg Village Council for purchasing new banners for the village, just in time for Memorial Day.



Helping Hands Network in Waynesburg is currently in need of plastic grocery bags. If you have some you can spare, please drop them off Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.



Special thanks to art teacher Kayla Bigler and the Sandy Valley Art Club on spending a day painting a mural of the HHN logo on the storage shed. They also enjoyed lunch at West End Pizza.



To conserve space, please read the Magnolia Talk of the Town column for items regarding Sandy Valley school news and events.



Have a wonderful week Waynesburg! Please call or email me your news for next week so we can all keep Waynesburg moving forward.