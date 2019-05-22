A friend of the family of Taylor Ceepo, the 22-year-old Medina woman who died after collapsing Sunday in the Cleveland Marathon, is warning people not to donate to what the friend says is a fraudulent fundraising campaign.

The family friend, Stacey Kouzelos, said in a Facebook post, “Please do NOT donate to the the GoGetFunding campaign titled 'Taylor Ceepo Funeral Fund.' We believe it is fraudulent. … We have contacted GoGetFunding [an online fundraising site] directly and we are hoping that this will be taken down soon.”

Kouzelos told WJW (Channel 8) news Tuesday that there are no official online fundraising accounts for Ceepo. Her obituary asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Calling hours for Ceepo, a recent Walsh University graduate and an alumna of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. V-M at 15 N. Maple St.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron.

Cleveland Marathon officials plan to present a medal to Ceepo's family, Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland reported Wednesday. The Cleveland Marathon said it would also make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network in Ceepo's memory on behalf of the marathon community for her work with the Walsh University Dance Team that supported Akron Children's Hospital, according to the TV station.

A preliminary investigation showed no “definitive cause” of death for Ceepo, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said in a statement issued Monday.

Gilson said it may take weeks to establish a cause of death through more testing and a review of Ceepo’s medical history.