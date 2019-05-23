A 20-year-old Akron man was shot in the leg at 1 p.m. Wednesday while at a car wash in the 1600 block of South Hawkins Avenue in the city's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police said.

The victim drove himself to his grandmother's house and then was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The victim reported that he was sitting in his car at the car wash when two men started shooting at his car. The victim ducked down and drove away, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.