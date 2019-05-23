Calling hours for Justin T. Rogers, the former chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Ohio Edison, will take place late Friday afternoon followed by a memorial service Saturday morning.

Rogers died April 10 at the age of 89 at the Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center in Akron, which he helped create.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. MIller Road, Fairlawn.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.

Rogers was born in Sandusky and had degrees from Princeton and the University of Michigan. He had a 36-year career at Ohio Edison, which later became FirstEnergy Corp.

He was a recipient of the Bert A. Polsky Humanitarian Award for his volunteerism and leadership in the community.

He is survived by his wife, Jane, four children and grandchildren.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Cleveland Clinic Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH 44333.