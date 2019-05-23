People often ask me how I pack for canoe camping trips. I answer that question the same way I do when someone asks, "Boxers or briefs?" Depends.



When it comes to canoe trips, I pack according to circumstances and whatever mood I happen to be in. For some trips, it’s ultra light — solo canoe, freeze dried food, no cooler, no grill, lightweight backpacking chair; for others, it’s heavy metal — 17-foot Grumman tandem canoe, five-day cooler, tripod grill, big comfy folding chair.



Circumstances dictate which approach I take; my mood dictates which circumstances I opt for.



Trips with a lot of bushwhacking or portaging call for a light boat and light gear. I’m forever indebted to Ann Wobbecke at Mohican Wilderness Campground for introducing me to the Old Town Pack. Weighing in at about 30 pounds, the Pack is a breeze to portage. While not the most hydrodynamic boat ever made, it’s quite stable and holds enough gear for a week on the river.



It’s my go-to boat for Algonquin canoe trips, which involve long portages. Even though, on one occasion, a young Canadian man said that, when he saw my friend’s sleek Kevlar canoe next to mine, he thought we’d brought the Pack along for our dog. I had all I could do not to growl at him and bite him on the leg.



Sadly, Old Town no longer makes the Pack. The solo boat they replaced it with weighs almost twice as much. Other companies offer lightweight Kevlar and carbon fiber boats, but they’re too pricy for my budget. As long as I can buy Kevlar patches, I’ll stick with my Pack, thank you.



When I’m in heavy metal mode, I lug out the Grumman. It weighs 72 pounds and is narrow enough at the stern that it can be paddled with a kayak paddle. It’s not something I’d want to carry on a two-mile portage, but it can hold a ton of gear. I can — and have — tethered it off to tree roots, spread floatation cushions on the floor, and napped on the river.



I also prefer the Grumman for winter trips. It’s more stable than the solo Pack. Also, it handles ice better. When ice gouges a plastic hull, it’s forever. With aluminum, ice leaves light scratches that quickly oxidize out.



As for my choice of underwear … on the river, anything but cotton.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.