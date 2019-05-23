AKRON — The Copley Better Block program runs 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The two-day reimagining of the Maple Valley business district officially will kick off with a 6:15 p.m. ribbon-cutting Friday attended by Mayor Dan Horrigan and will feature a pop-up police station and community resource center to quell local concern about crime.

On Saturday, the Football Hall of Fame’s Michael Muñoz, vice president of Youth Football and Character Development, will speak before a flag football game at 1 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2VMvZES.