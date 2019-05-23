STOW — A Massillon man charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and other misdemeanors is now facing a felony in connection with a May 6 crash on state Route 8 that put Stow police Sgt. Ted Bell into the hospital for a couple of days.

According to Stow Municipal Court records, the Ohio State Highway Patrol filed a third-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault charge against 57-year-old Stephen E. Eibel on Tuesday.

The patrol, which investigated the crash, filed two counts of OVI and a single count of blood alcohol content test refusal, all first-degree misdemeanors, against Eiber and cited him with minor misdemeanor assured clear distance ahead and approach to a stationary public safety vehicle while displaying emergency lights on May 13.

Patrol Lt. Antonio Matos said Wednesday that one of the OVI charges is for driving under the influence and the other is for having a BAC level over the 0.08 legal limit. Eibel refused to submit to a breath test, a violation of state law due to prior OVI convictions, said Matos, but a blood sample was taken while Eibel was at Akron City Hospital immediately following the crash. According to court records, Eibel’s BAC level measured at 0.216, more than twice the legal limit.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred in the northbound left lane of Rout e8 near Steels Corners Road at 10:27 p.m. Bell was sitting in his parked cruiser with his emergency lights activated just before the point where the lane closes for construction while providing security for construction workers when the 2016 Ford Fusion Eibel was driving struck the cruiser. Bell was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Bell suffered head and neck injuries.

Stow police Capt. Brian Snavely said Wednesday that Bell missed two shifts while he was in the hospital for a couple of days and returned to work a week after the crash.

“He is doing well. He is back to work,” said Snavely.

Eibel has been convicted at least four times for OVI offenses, according to court records. He was convicted twice in July 1997 in Massillon Municipal Court, once in March 2002 in Canton Municipal Court and once in June 2013 in Barberton Municipal Court.

According to Stow Municipal Court records, Eibel entered a felony no plea at an arraignment Tuesday and is scheduled for a felony status hearing before Judge Lisa Coates at 10:30 a.m. May 28. Eibel pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors at a May 13 arraignment.

He was released at the court Wednesday on a 10 percent of $25,000 bond after previously being free on a personal bond. An attorney representing Eibel could not immediately be identified.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at 330-541-9431, jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.