Meijer’s newly opened Stow supercenter and two other Northeast Ohio stores have started offering 24-hour home delivery.

Meijer joins other supermarkets in the area, including Acme and Giant Eagle, in offering home delivery.

Meijer said it is offering a discount on the annual Meijer Home Delivery service price to $49 through June 4; the regular price is $99. The annual membership allows for no fees on all orders of more than $35; the company levies a $7 flat fee on orders under $35.

The Greenville, Mich.-based chain on May 14 opened 155,000-square-foot grocery and general merchandise supercenters in Stow, Avon and Mentor, its first expansion into Northeast Ohio. Meijer now has 42 Ohio stores.

Meijer is partnering with internet delivery company Shipt to provide the home delivery service.

Shipt was founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Ala., and now operates in more than 260 U.S. cities. Shipt contacts customers via text and shops for the customer. The company also provides home delivery services for Target, CVS and other retailers; Target in late 2017 said it was buying Shipt for $550 million.

Meijer customers can choose from produce and other food items, plus such things as diapers, pet food and bottled water, Meijer said. In addition, customers can also have delivered toys, electronics, school supplies, health and beauty items, and beer and wine.

Customers can order home delivery by going online at shopmeijer.com or by using an app, the company said.